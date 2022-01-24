Welcome to Whispering Brook. This stunning 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home is move-in ready and situated on a quiet cul-de-sac with over one acre of land, this beautifully maintained and built home features 3,561 sq. ft. The entryway with cathedral ceilings and a custom staircase with wrought iron balusters will catch your eye and lead up to the min-catwalk with views of the main living area. The kitchen includes a center island with extra seating, custom cabinetry and a six burner gas range the kitchen tile flooring is heated. There is also a butlers' pantry complete with a wine fridge and storage perfect for entertaining. The open and airy family room features a built-in gas fireplace and large windows leading to the back deck to offer plenty of natural light. The first floor also features two owners' suites one with a walk-in closet and both with en-suite bathrooms which both have heated flooring. There is also a laundry room on the first floor. The second floor has three bedrooms with lots of space and storage with a full hall bathroom with dual vanity sink. The unfinished basement offers a large space for storage. The outside offers a deck and patio great for entertaining and with a private feel with the lot backing up to the woods. There is an attached two car garage and extra long driveway for even more parking. The house has solar panels with a lease of $185 a month. Come see this home today!
5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $749,000
