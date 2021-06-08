5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $600,000

Welcome to The Polo Club Estates. This Executive, high end community creates a lifestyle to dream of. With 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths, there's plenty of room for the largest family, or plenty of room for when the in-laws visit. A unique layout with 2 Master Suites on the first floor. The main one with a slider leading to the back deck and walk in closet. Open layout through out the formal Living near foyer to the Dining and upgraded Kitchen. A Florida style room looks out to the back yard Oasis. Upstairs features the other 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths and a bonus room over the garage. Vacation at home with this private back yard. Step out onto the huge deck that's perfect for entertaining, or just a relaxing night in front of the fire pit. A sunken spa to get rid of the stress and an in ground pool to finish off this perfect back yard. Plenty of storage with a 3 car garage and shed. Try keeping up with the neighbors with the lush landscaping. Low traffic sitting at the end of the cul-de-sac and quick access to Rt 9 and Parkway. Located minutes from Smithville. Check it out quick! View More