Welcome to The Polo Club Estates. This Executive, high end community creates a lifestyle to dream of. With 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths, there's plenty of room for the largest family, or plenty of room for when the in-laws visit. A unique layout with 2 Master Suites on the first floor. The main one with a slider leading to the back deck and walk in closet. Open layout through out the formal Living near foyer to the Dining and upgraded Kitchen. A Florida style room looks out to the back yard Oasis. Upstairs features the other 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths and a bonus room over the garage. Vacation at home with this private back yard. Step out onto the huge deck that's perfect for entertaining, or just a relaxing night in front of the fire pit. A sunken spa to get rid of the stress and an in ground pool to finish off this perfect back yard. Plenty of storage with a 3 car garage and shed. Try keeping up with the neighbors with the lush landscaping. Low traffic sitting at the end of the cul-de-sac and quick access to Rt 9 and Parkway. Located minutes from Smithville. Check it out quick! View More
5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dear Savvy Senior: What tips can you offer for downsizing? My husband and I would like to relocate from our house into a retirement community …
An 11-year-old girl was pulled from the bottom of a pool at Legacy Resorts in Brigantine on Saturday afternoon and hospitalized, police said.
First Black motorcycle club on East Coast celebrates 75 years by finding founder's grave in Pleasantville
PLEASANTVILLE — Mary Parker had a hard time believing the amount of love and appreciation her late father received Saturday.
State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they believe stole hundreds of dollars worth of steak and shrimp from a Sh…
Lou Altobelli is known for doing things the right way or not at all. Whether as the former owner of four lucrative auto body shops in three co…
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Just behind the performing arts center at Middle Township High School, a circle filled with rocks and lined with the artwork…
ATLANTIC CITY — After smoking in the resort’s casinos was temporarily prohibited last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the future of smoking…
This 15-room Linwood residence is not so much a house as a resort compound — a chateau complete with a chalet
One of the beauties of the Jersey Shore for anyone looking to purchase a vacation home (or a year-round resort residence) is its diversity — t…
SOMERS POINT — Residents of Greate Bay Villas have been urged to attend a City Council meeting Thursday to express concern over a proposed hou…
- Updated
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A small private plane that crashed in South Carolina last month, killing the pilot, had a key part installed upside down and backward after maintenance, according to a federal report.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE