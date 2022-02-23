 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $549,000

NOW IS THE TIME TO BECOME PART OF POLO CLUB! Unbelievable opportunity to add your own personal touches to this 4500+ sq ft home, tucked on just under 2 acres in the rear of a kid friendly cul-de-sac. 2 story foyer leads you toward the ctr island kitch w/ new granite counter tops and a full SS appl pkg. The 2 story fam rm offers a gas FP - just one of the 3 found in this home. Dine in elegance in the form DR adorned w/HW floors, which you'll also find in the front LR. A wood burn. FP adds coziness to this room. A first floor guest rm w/ priv bath is perfect for in-laws. In the same wing is a den/library - which is ideal as a home office. The laundry ctr is also in this section. The 4 BR's incl the master are all on the upper level. The Master ste has double walk-in closets, a double sided gas FP and a sitting area / office. A balcony off the master is a perfect backdrop for relaxation. Two of the well sized guest rms have a Jack & Jill BA set up while the 4th BR has its own priv bath. Multi-zoned gas heat & air. 3 car side-winder garage & over sized driveway. The full basement offers even more area to finish off if desired or use for storage. Please note - the systems are original so review the sellers discl for details. The property is aggressively priced and is being sold AS IS. Any lender required repairs / updates & the CO will be the responsibility of the BUYER. The LOCATION is amazing so TAKE a look. Agents - please review the remarks below.

