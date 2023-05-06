NEW CONSTRUCTION! A rare find in Galloway - brand new home that has it all . . . full basement, 2 car garage, large wooded lot (not in a development). Don't miss out on your chance to make this home your own! Wonderful open layout features 2,500 sf of living space including the large great room open to the farmhouse style kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz counters, huge center island with seating for 5 or more, and on the other side of the kitchen is another area that can be a formal DR and LR, office or whatever works for your family. PLUS don't miss the bedroom and full bath on the first floor - perfect for in-laws or disabled family members that can't do stairs. Upstairs has 4 more bedrooms . the main bedroom is huge and features an amazing walk-in closet and a luxurious spa bathroom with tiled shower stall, freestanding tub, and double sink vanity. There are two real estate signs on Ash. As you are coming from Jim Leeds Rd, the 2nd sign on the right is the subject property. A different home is being built on the other lot. Details to come shortly