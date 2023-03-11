One of Galloways best kept secrets! This beautiful five bedroom house located on a quiet cul de sac offers more than you can imagine. When you enter the home you will find custom built barn doors that lead into the flex room. The kitchen has special features such as granite countertops ,subway tile backsplash, single spout professional kitchen faucet, stainless steel appliances, and motion sensored lights in the pantry. Dimmers have been installed on light switches. Windows all have horizontal custom wood blinds. The first floor, primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and its own ensuite. Upstairs, you will find a spacious loft ideal for recreational activities. The bedrooms on the upper level have ample closet space, with another ensuite bedroom . The laundry room is also conveniently located on the second floor. A serene backyard awaits you with a concrete built patio and a granite countertop food station. The well kept yard is surrounded with privacy trees, yet is an open space with a custom children's playset and a custom fire pit. There is also a shed for storing tools and other equipment. The two car garage is screened to keep bugs out and offers a degree of privacy. Now that the secret is out, this 3 year house won't last long. Located just miniutes from exit 41 on the Garden State Parkway , Atlantic City casinos and beaches , this is a must see home.