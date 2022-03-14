5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $449,900

Nestled at the end of a quiet culdesac, is this charming home has more to offer than meets the eye. Just moments from the center of Galloway, this home offers a large lot of natural beauty. When you enter the house, you go up the stairs to the living room that opens to the dining room. The kitchen has all the needed appliances including a double oven and quartz countertops. Down the hall the spacious bedrooms each have oversized reach in closets. While the upstairs covered deck offers plenty of outside living area, the downstair patio completes the picture with the large hot tub. Downstairs the sunroom offers a sanctuary during the entire year. Whether used as an additional living area or a hub for entertaining, the downstair second kitchen leads right out to the patio. The downstairs den is cozy with the stone wall and gas fireplace. The downstairs ensuite has a double reach in closet and a beautifully updated, large bathroom that is wheelchair accessible. The full house,2016, Kohler GENERATOR has an automatic transfer switch. The sturdy shed, pool house, and 2 car garage with additional loft offer storage galore. The in-ground pool has a new Pentair cartridge filter system with a new motor in August, 2020, and liner and concrete deck area around the pool. Enjoy the 2.4 acres of land for all your outdoor activities. To top it off, this listing is classified CVC - Community Village Commercial - so the possibilities are endless. Come see this home today!