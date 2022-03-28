 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $449,000

Beautiful family home with spacious in-law quarters on the first level, includes a kitchenette, living room, private bedroom and private bathroom. The Main house features 4 bedrooms, plus a bonus 5th bedroom, office or den. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Large eat-in kitchen with loads of cabinet space, a pantry, stainless steel appliances, including a beautiful 5 burner gas stove. Living room has a cozy fire place, sliding doors lead to an enclosed porch, great for enjoying a hot tub year round. The master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet, private bath with tub and step-in shower. This house has a massive back yard with two sheds. New Roof 2016. Solar 2019. 3 Zone HVAC. Tankless Hot Water Heater. This home is located in a the lovely neighborhood of Seaview Estates Village, two minutes to Seaview Country Club and only minutes Atlantic City Airport and great beaches. Don't miss this one, it's a great catch!

