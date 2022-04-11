5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $439,000

Beautiful home features four Bedrooms plus Office or 5th Bedroom on the first floor. Plus a first floor In-Law suite apartment. Gorgeous hardwood floors. Large eat-in kitchen with loads of cabinet space, pantry, stainless steel appliances, beautiful five burner gas stove. Living room with cozy gas fire place, sliding doors lead to a screen-in porch, enjoy the hot tub year round. The master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet, tub and step-in shower. This house also has a spacious private In-Law or teenagers apartment on the first level with a private entrance, kitchenette, living room, bedroom and bathroom. All this surrounded by a massive yard with two sheds. New Roof 2016. Solar 2019. 3 Zone HVAC. Tankless Hot Water Heater. This home is located in a the lovely neighborhood of Seaview Estates Village, two minutes to Seaview Golf & Country Club and only minutes to Atlantic City Airport and great jersey shore beaches, just one hour to Philadelphia. Don't miss this one, it's a great catch!