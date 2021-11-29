****5 Bedroom & 2 bathroom split level home**** 1/2 acre lot ****luxury vinyl planking in Living room and hallway****Large eat in kitchen with ceiling fans****Sliding glass doors from kitchen bring you to sunroom overlooking the backyard****two large bedrooms and a full bath are on the main floor****Downstairs has three additional bedrooms, full bathroom, living room, family room and large laundry room****French doors from the living room take you out to the backyard****Professional photos and video coming Monday****
5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $309,900
