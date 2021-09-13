 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $299,900

Sprawling Ranch with 5 bedrooms and 3 bath, eat in kitchen with sliders to deck laundry room with outside door to the deck. 3bedrooms are on one side of home and the 2 extra bedrooms and 1 Bath are in separate area could be used as a Pool House. Come take a tour and you will apricate all the uses for extra space Great outdoor space ,wooded lot, large deck , pool that needs new liner ,shed out back for storage . A 2 car garage with plenty of storage and a car too. Come check this one out .

