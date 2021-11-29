 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $299,000

Home Situated On A Super “Quiet” Wide Road. Surrounding Grounds Around Home, Are Huge. Option to Build & Expand Your Home Making Custom !!! A FULL FINISHED Basement You Can use as a “RENTAL”Income & make money $$$ or use for a Mother.In.Law suite! Build A Pool With Plenty Of Extra.Grounds To Install An Awesome BBQ Pit, A Custom Playground, or whatever Your Heart Desires. Seller Excepting ALL OFFERS ! Selling “As Is” Does needs new windows & kitchen cabinets other than that…You Cannot Go Wrong With This Lovely Blessed Home. Brand New Super Wawa super close. Hamilton Mall minutes away. MORE PHOTOS TO COME !!!

