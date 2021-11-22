 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $259,000

  • Updated
THIS HOME IS A GREAT HOME FOR LARGE FAMILY. NICE LOCATION. WITH ROOM TO ADD POSSIBLE IN LAW SUITE. THIS HOME IS BEING SOLD STRICTLY AS IS CONDTION. BUYER RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL INSPECTIONS AND ANY REPAIRS. PLEASE CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR MORE DETAILS AS THERE IS A TENANT ON THE PREMISES. ****PLEASE READ AGENTS REMARKS.****

