5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $1,499,000

Enter the circular drive of this custom-built brick estate home and you will be awed by its grandeur. A rare find and truly an oasis situated at the end of a cul de sac, backing to woods for privacy. The double entry doors welcome one into the grand foyer with its wrap-around staircase and elevated ceilings. A classic formal dining room and living room flank the foyer each with coffered ceilings. Step down into the spacious family room open to the custom state of the art eat-in kitchen with light-colored cabinetry, granite countertops, a back staircase, and island seating, featuring a Viking 4 burner stove with griddle & grill & dual ovens, a subzero refrig/freezer & Bosch dishwasher. The Kitchen offers convenient access to an expansive rear deck that overlooks the tranquil rear grounds. A separate office/study surrounded by custom-built ins boasts maple floors with mahogany inlay creating the perfect workspace. A sun/exercise room with three walls of windows walks out to a cozy front porch. Ascend the stairs and enter through double doors to find the elegant master suite with vaulted ceiling, two-sided fireplace, whirlpool tub, walk-in shower, and a magnificent custom walk-in closet. 4 add'l bedrooms (1 ensuite), and a bonus/playroom/2nd office. Outside is an entertainer's dream with stereo surround, a heated pool w/ waterfall, hot tub, fire pit, multiple alfresco dining areas, and a covered lounge area with lighting and tv. Easy access to NJ Parkway, AC Expressway & beaches

