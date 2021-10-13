***GALLOWAY NEW LISTING ALERT*** 5 BEDROOMS, 3 1/2 BATHROOMS, SOARING 22ft CEILINGS, *** ANDERSEN BAY WINDOWS*** *** CHEF’S KITCHEN ***TRAVERTINE CUSTOM WOOD FLOORING***LARGE REAR VERANDAH OVERLOOKS WOODED LOT***4 CAR GARAGE ***CENTRAL VAC*** ***2 CUSTOM WET BARS ***IN/OUTDOOR BUILT-IN SOUND SYSTEM,***2 FIREPLACES***6200+ SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE ON 1 ACRE***OVER 3,000 SQ FT UNFINISHED BASEMENT***JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM BEACHES AND NIGHT LIFE***4 ZONE HVAC***SMART HOME*** GRANDEUR @GATEHOUSE~A PALATIAL ESTATE MASTERPIECE! Winding custom staircase leads to a breathtaking 2nd floor catwalk. Executive office with French doors provides both privacy and natural light for work. Grand formal dining room flows into a spectacular great room heralding a majestic fireplace and view to the sky from 2 story ceilings flanked with windows and crown molding everywhere! Spacious gourmet kitchen features 42" dove-tailed cabinetry, rambling granite countertops, large center island and a salle-a-manger at the rear featuring tray ceilings, 2nd fireplace and landscape views of a serene, tree-lined back yard. 1st floor owners-suite has an enchanting master bath with “his and hers” water closet, marble heated floors and steam shower. 2nd floor has multi-dimensional bedrooms with walk-in-closets, an enormous recreation room and tons of storage space. This is it!
5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $1,266,000
