5 Bedroom Home in Galloway - $699,900

Welcome to the neighborhood of Lost Pine Way!! Only 20 minutes from Atlantic City, this home was custom built in this highly sought out community. The magnificent home features a unique, traditional layout with contemporary flare. The soaring ceilings & massive windows allow sunlight to stream through every single room. Enter the impressive 2 story foyer with marble floors, beautiful large columns & double-access staircase. The kitchen has been completely renovated with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, & a stone backsplash. Both half baths are located on either side of the 1st floor. The large laundry room has a sink & cabinets for extra storage. One of its best features is the 2 amazing master suites. Read more below...

