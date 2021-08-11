**GALLOWAY NEW LISTING ALERT*** 5 BEDROOMS, 3 1/2 BATHROOMS, SOARING 22ft CEILINGS, *** ANDERSEN BAY WINDOWS****** CHEF'S KITCHEN ***TRAVERTINE CUSTOM WOOD FLOORING***LARGE REAR VERANDAH OVERLOOKS WOODED LOT***4 CAR GARAGE ***CENTRAL VAC*** ***2 CUSTOM WET BARS ***IN/OUTDOOR BUILT-IN SOUND SYSTEM,***2 FIREPLACES***6200+ SQ FTOF LIVING SPACE ON 1 ACRE***OVER 3,000 SQ FT UNFINISHED BASEMENT***JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM BEACHES AND NIGHTLIFE***4 ZONE HVAC***SMART HOME*** GRANDEUR @GATEHOUSE~A PALATIAL ESTATE MASTERPIECE! Winding custom staircase leads to a breathtaking 2nd floor catwalk. Executive office with French doors provides both privacy and natural light for work. Grand formal dining room flows into a spectacular great room heralding a majestic fireplace and view to the sky from 2 story
5 Bedroom Home in Galloway - $1,366,000
