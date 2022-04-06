5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $999,000

Spectacular Custom Home! One of Harbor Acres Finest, 5 Bedroom/5.5 (2) Baths located on Premium Cul de Sac Lot! Prepare to be WOWED the moment you walk through the door to the grand entryway with a sweeping staircase. At first glance, notice the gleaming hardwood floors, wainscoting & crown molding which flows throughout each floor, 12' ceiling and open flr plan. This home boasts family room with dramatic floor to ceiling stone gas FP. Family rooms opens to Chef’s Kitchen with center island, granite, dbl oven, newer SS appliances & large walk-in pantry. Sure to be your favorite room, Bright & Cheerful Sunroom, with radiant tile flooring and gas FP. Additional 1st floor rooms include:Office, Formal Living Room,Formal Dining Room,Powder Room & Laundry Room. Take dual staircases to the 2nd floor and Exquisite Master Suite which incl: Beautiful spacious closet with center island & lots of shelves~Masterbath with his/her vanity sinks, shower, jacuzzi tub~Sitting area and gas FP. Two additional bedrooms with Ensuite, Jack & Jill style bedroom with shared bath. Full finished basement with media area, bonus/guest bedrooms with full private bath and half bath, billiards, gym and One of a Kind Bar(granite, refrig, dishwasher, mic,ice dispenser)with radiant flooring, gas FP and Great for Entertaining!! Take the party outside to the IG Pool and paver patio with fire pit, shed & generator. Garage doors expanded to fit 2 oversized SUVs,heated & storage area. This home will not disappoint!