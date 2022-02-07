 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $789,000

Beautifully Appointed, Harbor Acres Plantation Style residence - convenient to beaches & golf. 5-Bedrooms 4.5 Baths on 3/4 acres. It's welcoming entry way features a bright & open 2-story foyer w/ center staircase. You'll immediately feel at home! The living room w/ the 1st of four (4) fireplaces, w/brick faced wall, and a wetbar (bev fridge excl). You will immediately appreciate the custom millwork, a feature that carries throughout the home. An adjacent family room has the 2nd fireplace w/ neighboring office space for you to comfortably work from home, or use it as a music room, for hobbies, etc. The gourmet-styled, eat-in kitchen has abundant space for a large household, and hosting special occasions. Designer cabinetry, granite surfaces, and upgraded stainless appliance package. There is a formal dining room w/ trey ceiling framed & crown moulding, and a chandelier with medallian. Use the main, or rear staircase to head upstairs to 5 bedrooms, 2 of which open up to the home's walkout southern-styled porch. Each bedroom has its own style and finishes, so enjoy watching everyone negotiate w/ one another about who gets them! Gorgeous backyard oasis, featuring a custom gunite swimming pool w/ waterfall, a heated spa, and covered patio cabana w/ stone faced outdoor fireplace. Prepare yourself for the one-of-a-kind finished basement w/ pub-style bar, home theater system, a spare guest room w/ private bath, and areas set up for billiards and your favorite games. Welcome Home!

