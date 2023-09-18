Gorgeous home in the desirable development of Harbor Acres. This home is an entertainers dream! So much to offer including one of the nicest lots, new septic was installed in 2019, wrap around porch, huge back deck and both decks completed with maintenance free fiberon. The back yard offers a gorgeous in-ground pool with newer liner, awesome surround system for the best tiki bar sounds and palm trees to complete the tropical vacation vibe for Island Lane. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, center kitchen island, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with a gorgeous newer bathroom and walk-in closet. Walk up attic for extra storage. 1st floor office/bedroom, luxury vinyl flooring, basement with bedroom and full bath a huge recreational room or could be used as Inlaw quarters which has a double door walk-out. Bonus well for sprinklers, laundry shoot and central vac. New air conditioner, new hot water heater, newer roof, recent paved driveway…. Too much to list. Call now.