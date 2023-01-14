5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $597,000

Looking for your forever home? It is here on Bayberry Ave in Egg Harbor Township. Open concept living at it's finest. Welcome friends and family into open, inviting spaces where there's plenty of room to entertain, play games or hunker down for a cozy night in. This 5 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bathroom is waiting for your finishing touches to make it uniquely yours. Nestled on an acre lot facing a beautifully wooded block which is home to Hearts Therapeutic Horse Riding Center. Take gourmet to the next level with a large island kitchen featuring Quartz counter tops, Stainless steel appliances and a huge pantry for all of the things. Potential Mother-In-Law suite on the 1st floor. Live your best life here: Surrounded by natural beauty in a home that is SMART enabled to keep you connected in the tranquility of this quiet wooded street. Come see all that Bayberry has to offer!