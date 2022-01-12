Welcome to Misty Lake Court! This cul-de-sac location, on .50 acre, which backs up to a wooded path to the lake could be your new home! Homes is 4/5BR and 3BA at 4,700 sq ft! The front foyer is flooded with natural light from the high ceilings. The first floor offers a formal dining room, a powder room, and a family room that is open to the eat-in kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and an island. Upstairs you'll find the three great sized bedrooms and a hall bathroom with plenty of vanity space. The spacious primary suite offers cased ceilings and an en-suite bathroom complete with a soaking tub. The newly permitted basement offers even more room to entertain as well as a perfect home office space and another bathroom. The backyard backs right up to the woods and a private path to enjoy what the lake has to offer. Come see if this could be your next home! HOA fee is $295.50 twice a year!
5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $535,000
