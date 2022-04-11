5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $499,900

A rare center hall calonial in a private location! This spacious 5 bedroom 3 bedroom home in a secluded cul de sac street, futures first floor bedroom with a full bathroom, 3 car garrage and huge back yard. The open space kitchen with granite counter tops, dining roon and living room with a gas fire place is ready for you and your family to enjoy. The first floor also has formal dining, great family room, bedroom and a new bathroon. Second floor has a master suite with new bathroom and walking closet. Across the hall this home offers three nice size bedrooms and renovated bathroom. The back yard size allows to have a pool, tennis and basketball courts. Come see and make your dreams come true.