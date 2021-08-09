As you approach this One of a Kind Custom Home, you are welcomed by an exquisite garden leading to the Exterior large porch with bay Water Views, whose floors and stairs are covered with palatial Granite. Enter the front door & you are introduced to a comfortable Family Room with a black Marble Gas Fireplace, striking Oak Hardwood floors that are installed throughout the home & lots of light beaming through the beautiful Anderson windows that are also viewed as you walk through the home. Next, there is a Classic Dining Room that leads to your dream Kitchen, featuring Cherry Cabinets with Granite countertops, a pantry, & High End Frigidaire Appliances. IT DOESN'T END HERE. The 1st floor has a stunning Master Suite, with 2 large closets, complete with jacuzzi soaking tub, & also includes a spacious powder room for your guests & a Laundry/Utility Room. Never!! run out of Hot Water with your Rinnai Tankless HW System. As you ascend to the 2nd floor, you behold the hand crafted solid Oak staircase, winding up to a large open foyer & enormous sitting room, which serves as a focal point, boasting a Cathedral Ceiling, with a Balcony Deck viewing the bay and part of the shore skyline. The lush sitting room has a Bedroom attached to it. On the the other side of the 2nd floor are 3 Bedrooms with large double closets and 2 full Bathrooms. Rear patio has pavers, tan vinyl siding & a vegetable garden. A must see home. Appreciate the craftsmanship & the flawless attention to detail..
5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $499,000
