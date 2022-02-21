This Beautiful home is located in the Ridgewood Development in Egg Harbor Twp. Well maintained beautifully landscaped home features lots of storage, 5 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Sprinkler system with its own separate well . Harwood Floors, electric Fireplace. the back yard is beautifully Landscaped with a children's play house and a second storage shed. This house is a must see and won't last long!
5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $474,900
