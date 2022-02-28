5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $469,000

Be greeted by the soaring ceiling as you enter the spacious, bright and airy living room! Enjoy the wrap-around deck for those warm summer days/nights. The master bedroom has its own private deck, whirlpool tub with twin showers and soaring high ceiling itself. The kitchen is equipped with well-lighted center island, that inspires the chef in you! And if gardening is your hobby, there is a lot of ground space you can cover whether flower or vegetables. Two sheds are just perfect for your toolworking and garden machineries. The driveway has enough room for 6 or more cars. Easy access to Atlantic City Expressway, near schools, mall, airport, Ocean City or Atlantic City beaches, casinos etc! Selling property in "as-is"condition.