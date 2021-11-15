5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $459,900

A RARE FIND!! Only 9 years young this home features a Mother in Law suite on the main level with a full bathroom with plenty of closet space. The main level is an open concept living and kitchen with large island, granite counters, ample amount of cabinets and a large Morning Room to enjoy family meals! Gorgeous dark hardwood flooring throughout the main level (Kitchen, Morning Room, Dining room) You can also relax in your study! The main level also features a formal Dining Room! The upstairs features a large primary bedroom with it's own full bath! You'll never share a sink again with the dual vanities! There is a large shower and walk in closet! 3 other very good sized bedrooms are on the second level along with a nicely done hall bath, laundry area and a bonus room which is huge! You can have kids playroom, office, plenty of flex space for whatever your family may need! THEN....head down to the FINISHED BASEMENT! The basement also features a half bath for convenience and there is a large unfinished area allowing for plenty of storage in addition to the 2 car garage for more storage if needed! This home truly shines as a one of a kind in this market! Over 3200 sq feet not including the basement !!! YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOME in one of the friendliest neighborhoods, plenty of kids to play with and all right by one of the nicest parks in EHT!!!! Close to shopping, beaches and everything you will need to make this home yours!!!! Shed stays. Video tour https://youtube.com/emb