A RARE FIND!! Only 9 years young this home features a Mother in Law suite on the main level with a full bathroom with plenty of closet space. The main level is an open concept living and kitchen with large island, granite counters, ample amount of cabinets and a large Morning Room to enjoy family meals! Gorgeous dark hardwood flooring throughout the main level (Kitchen, Morning Room, Dining room) You can also relax in your study! The main level also features a formal Dining Room! The upstairs features a large primary bedroom with it's own full bath! You'll never share a sink again with the dual vanities! There is a large shower and walk in closet! 3 other very good sized bedrooms are on the second level along with a nicely done hall bath, laundry area and a bonus room which is huge! You can have kids playroom, office, plenty of flex space for whatever your family may need! THEN....head down to the FINISHED BASEMENT! The basement also features a half bath for convenience and there is a large unfinished area allowing for plenty of storage in addition to the 2 car garage for more storage if needed! This home truly shines as a one of a kind in this market! Over 3200 sq feet not including the basement !!! YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOME in one of the friendliest neighborhoods, plenty of kids to play with and all right by one of the nicest parks in EHT!!!! Close to shopping, beaches and everything you will need to make this home yours!!!! Shed stays. Video tour https://youtube.com/emb
5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $459,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 4-year-old girl died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Saturday morning, according to police.
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Pleasantville, Acting Atlantic Count…
ATLANTIC CITY — Comments at a Galloway Township council meeting Tuesday night about a proposed Atlantic City alternative school plan were full…
A pair of Republican state senators have introduced a bill (S-4136) to allow a person’s natural immunity from a prior COVID-19 infection to sa…
LINWOOD — Calls for a traffic light to allow pedestrians to safely cross New Road are being renewed after a Mainland High School student was s…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A controversial alternative school planned for Jimmie Leeds Road has had its construction permit revoked after township of…
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, was one of 13 House Republicans to vote in favor of the $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jo…
LINWOOD — An 18-year-old student was struck by a car while crossing Route 9 on foot heading to Mainland Regional High School on Monday morning…
ATLANTIC CITY — A young Galloway Township motel owner and a Philadelphia developer hope to renovate a 1929 hotel that’s on the National Regist…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE