As you approach this One of a Kind Custom Home, you are welcomed by an exquisite garden leading to the Exterior large porch with bay Water Views, whose floors and stairs are covered with palatial Granite. Enter the front door & you are introduced to a comfortable Family Room with a black Marble Gas Fireplace, striking Oak Hardwood floors that are installed throughout the home & lots of light beaming through the beautiful Anderson windows that are also viewed as you walk through the home. Next, there is a Classic Dining Room that leads to your dream Kitchen, featuring Cherry Cabinets with Granite countertops, a pantry, & High End Frigidaire Appliances. IT DOESN'T END HERE. The 1st floor has a stunning Master Suite, with 2 large closets, complete with jacuzzi soaking tub, & also includes a spacious powder room for your guests & a Laundry/Utility Room. Never!! run out of Hot Water with your Rinnai Tankless HW System. As you ascend to the 2nd floor, you behold the hand crafted solid Oak staircase, winding up to a large open foyer & enormous sitting room, which serves as a focal point, boasting a Cathedral Ceiling, with a Balcony Deck viewing the bay and part of the shore skyline. The lush sitting room has a Bedroom attached to it. On the the other side of the 2nd floor are 3 Bedrooms with large double closets and 2 full Bathrooms. Rear patio has pavers, tan vinyl siding & a vegetable garden. A must see home. Appreciate the craftsmanship & the flawless attention to detail..
5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $459,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
MARGATE — A 67-year-old surfer was pulled unconscious from the water near the Margate Pier about 4 p.m. Friday, police said, and later died at…
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Middle Township police sergeant has been charged with two counts of witness tampering.
MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A single-car crash in the early morning hours of Saturday claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman from Hammonton, police said.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car late Thursday night, police said.
SOMERS POINT — Greate Bay Country Club is under new ownership, the club's spokesperson said Tuesday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Eight of Atlantic City’s nine casinos were profitable in the second quarter of this year as business improved and gamblers wer…
ATLANTIC CITY — The redevelopment of one of the resort’s oldest apartment complexes will start next month, Denise Gordy, interim executive dir…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Residents of the Delilah Oaks neighborhood are fed up with speeding cars on their streets.
Village Supermarket, Inc. has applied to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for preliminary and final site plan approvals to constr…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Pleasantville man was killed Wednesday after the car he was driving collided with two parked vehicles and a building, po…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE