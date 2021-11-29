5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $449,000

If you are looking for a home with peace and tranquility located 200 feet off the road, this is the perfect home for you! This property is located on just under 3 acres with many great features! The existing ranch home consists of 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths with an open concept floor plan. Your kitchen is upgraded with granite, large center island and overlooks the huge dining & living room. Your master bedroom has a large Jacuzzi/shower combination and walk in closet. Your other two bedrooms are a generous size and share a full size hall bath. There is a full finished basement with a full bath which could be used for additional living space. The 2nd floor is a perfect set up for extended family and was completed in 2018, has its own entrance and consists of 2 bedrooms a full bath, EIK and living room. There is also a nice sized deck to relax and enjoy your coffee. There are many outside features of this property, irrigation, plenty of parking, a 1 car detached garage, shed and a large deck. The Solar Panels were installed in 2018 and are located in the back yard with 17 years remaining. The monthly lease is $143.00 and the buyer will be responsible to have this transferred into their name. The roof is 1 year old and is a GAF carriage house 50 year designer shingle. The seller will need 90 days to close, easy to show but would prefer a days notice if possible. Upstairs room dimensions EIK 15’3 X 10’0 BD 1 and 2 same size 13’3 X 10’2 Living room 14’6 X 9’3