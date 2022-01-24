***NEW LISTING*** Come check out this beautiful 5 bedroom house located in the very desirable equestrian estates in Egg Harbor Township! This house is in immaculate condition and has been freshly painted and tastefully updated throughout. The house opens up to tall vaulted ceilings in the entranceway with beautiful hardwood floors.This place features a large open kitchen with center island great for chefs with new stainless steel appliances. The downstairs also features a large dining room great for holiday dinners and has a seperate room that can be used as a 5th bedroom or great for a home office. The upstairs is perfectly laid out with 3 large bedrooms and 1 very large owners suits with massive walk in closet and large bathroom full of natural light with soaking tub, walk in shower and dual vanities. The fully finished basement has been upgraded with all new electrical, paint, modern high end floors, seperate room for additional office or theater room and a brand new full bathroom. The house also features extra attic storage space, high efficiency air conditioning and gas heat for extra energy savings! The backyard features a newly poured concrete patio great for entertaining. This place has it all! Schedule your private showing today!!
5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
OCEAN CITY — A city man has died after he was hit by a car driven by a Philadelphia man with a suspended driver's license last week, officials…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A dead body was found this week near the Walmart at the Black Horse Pike and Fire Road, police said.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it's not a question of whether or not Friday night into Saturday's storm will be rain or snow. Rather, it's wh…
ATLANTIC CITY — Camden County insurance company owner and Democratic Party power broker George E. Norcross III wants to take Formica Brothers’…
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article is from the January issue of Flavor, the Press of Atlantic City’s magazine showcasing the food and drink …
LINWOOD — Gail Rosenthal has decided it is time to enjoy more of life, plus work a little less.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Firefighters battling freezing temperatures extinguished a house fire late Tuesday afternoon in the 2600 block of Fire Road.
NORTHFIELD — Three political activists and a foster mother asked the Atlantic County commissioners on Tuesday to demand the state take further…
VINELAND — A 19-year-old city man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Wawa last week, the Cumberland …
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police have identified a body that was found next to the Black Horse Pike outside Walmart on Monday morning.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE