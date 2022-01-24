5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $429,900

***NEW LISTING*** Come check out this beautiful 5 bedroom house located in the very desirable equestrian estates in Egg Harbor Township! This house is in immaculate condition and has been freshly painted and tastefully updated throughout. The house opens up to tall vaulted ceilings in the entranceway with beautiful hardwood floors.This place features a large open kitchen with center island great for chefs with new stainless steel appliances. The downstairs also features a large dining room great for holiday dinners and has a seperate room that can be used as a 5th bedroom or great for a home office. The upstairs is perfectly laid out with 3 large bedrooms and 1 very large owners suits with massive walk in closet and large bathroom full of natural light with soaking tub, walk in shower and dual vanities. The fully finished basement has been upgraded with all new electrical, paint, modern high end floors, seperate room for additional office or theater room and a brand new full bathroom. The house also features extra attic storage space, high efficiency air conditioning and gas heat for extra energy savings! The backyard features a newly poured concrete patio great for entertaining. This place has it all! Schedule your private showing today!!