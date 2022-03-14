5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $425,000

102 Iris Drive has a wrap around porch that welcomes you into this 5 bedroom & 3 full bathroom home. The open concept floor plan features a spectacular Great Room with custom built-ins and gas fireplace. The French doors provide direct access to the veranda. The extra high ceilings & transom windows throughout make the hardwood floors gleam. The bright eat-in kitchen has a center island, granite counter tops, & stainless appliances. The formal dining room has a tray ceiling, chair rail & pillars opening up to the grand foyer. The first floor also has a bedroom and full bathroom perfect for guests and extended family. The Main En Suite has vaulted ceilings with large bathroom & walk-in closet. The second floor has three additional bedrooms & full hallway bathroom. The spacious basement provides ample room for an oversized Family Room & large storage area. The two car garage is attached and the laundry room is a combined mud room too. Maintenance easy living with a new 2 zone A/C, new water heater, new deck. new vinyl fencing & no HOA fee. The Sellers need a settlement date after July 2nd. Make an offer on the home now and lock your mortage rate to the set the date. . Preview now by selecting the Virtual 3D Tour link.