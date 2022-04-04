5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $425,000

Extraordinary Custom Built property situated on 2.17 acres. A unique place to enjoy silence, nature, gardening and whatever you can imagine. A horse owner? - this is your place. Every room has exceptional custom details. The open and huge living room space allows great entertainment or quite and cozy time by the airtight fireplace. Large Master Bedroom with bathroom that has separate tub and shower. Two of the bathrooms have a double sink. Separate hot tub room with lots of sun access, facing the yard. Gourmet kitchen offers cooktop, range with a centre island. Two car garage with upper room living space great for teen or work shop. Blonde Hardwood floors, sitting room, soaring ceilings with streaming natural light. Grab this rare opportunity!