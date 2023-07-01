Welcome to this stunning custom-built house rental, a true gem that stands out in Atlantic County. Built in 2020, this contemporary two-story home offers a spacious and modern living experience with exquisite attention to detail. Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, this rental is designed to provide comfort, convenience, and a touch of luxury. As you enter, you'll be captivated by the open floor plan and the abundance of natural light that floods through the windows, illuminating the custom bamboo flooring throughout. The living room features industrial-style ceiling fans, ensuring ample airflow, and the high ceilings add a sense of grandeur to the space. The master bedroom, conveniently located on the first floor, offers a peaceful retreat. It boasts a walk-in closet, providing ample storage space, while the ensuite master bath is a true sanctuary. Here, you'll find a separate shower area from the Jacuzzi bathtub, allowing for ultimate relaxation and indulgence. An added bonus of this remarkable rental is the in-law suite. Complete with its own separate entrance as well as an entrance from the dining area in the main house, this suite provides privacy and versatility. It comprises one bedroom, one bathroom, a living room, and a kitchen with a full stove. The in-law suite also includes a full-sized washer and dryer, ensuring convenience and comfort for its occupants. The kitchen of this home is a true showstopper, featuring upgraded, beveled granite countertops, a stainless appliance package, a 5-burner gas stove with a pot filler, and a stainless deep farm sink. The sleek design and high-end finishes make this kitchen a chef's dream. Off the dining area, you'll find double French doors that open to the back deck, which features composite decking and entertaining space, providing the perfect space for relaxation and outdoor enjoyment. This rental home also offers a one-car garage for added convenience. The dual HVAC system ensures optimal comfort on each floor, and the Nest thermostat allows for easy temperature control. LED lights throughout the home create a bright and inviting atmosphere, regardless of the time of day. The landlord of this exceptional property is pet-friendly and welcomes pets on a case-by-case basis, without requiring a pet deposit. As an added bonus, the landlord covers the costs of electric, gas, water, and sewer, offering you a worry-free living experience. You'll only be responsible for your cable and phone bills, as well as lawn and snow maintenance. 19 Tower is close to shopping, restaurants, grocery and many other boutique stores in the area and is close to the shore points, ACE, and the GSP. This home is truly one-of-a-kind in Atlantic County, and it can be yours. Schedule your showing today and experience the unparalleled beauty, comfort, and convenience this rental has to offer. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity!