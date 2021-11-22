WELCOME to a beautiful and meticulous home in Fernwood Hills that has been maintained well by the original owners. This is the perfect home for a growing family with a fantastic neighborhood that is close to a walking/bike path and school. Horseshoe street with minimal traffic. The eat-in kitchen boasts plenty of granite countertop space and cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. The kitchen leads into a spacious family room with gas fireplace. Main floor also has a formal dining room, living room and a half bath. Upstairs is the owner's suite bedroom with a large walk-in closet with plenty of natural light and a master bath with shower, garden tub and double sinks with granite countertops. The second floor features 4 additional spacious bedrooms with lots of light and large closets in each room. No need to carry laundry up steps anymore because laundry closet is on the second floor. Second floor full bath has double sinks and granite countertops. The pull down attic steps leads to a very large attic with wood floors the entire length of the house for plenty of extra storage. Full finished basement perfect for a playroom, workout area or theatre room with an additional bedroom, full bath and storage area. Perfect home for entertaining or relaxing by the patio in your private backyard. Quick closing, if needed! Move-in ready!
5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $399,900
