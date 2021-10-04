5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $399,000

Room to Grow! Beautiful & Spacious 5 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath home with Basement. Upon entering you will notice the open entryway, to the left is a study with French doors and to the right a formal living room that opens to a formal dining room. Eat-In kitchen with center island and opens to huge family room which features cathedral ceilings. Sliding doors off the kitchen to an enormous trek deck, great for entertaining. Follow steps upstairs to large master bedroom with walk-in closets and master bathroom with separate double sinks. 4 additional spacious bedrooms on second floor. Unfinished full basement waiting for your personal touch. 2 car garage, HVAC 3 yrs old, south facing. Close to shopping and highways. Easy to Show!