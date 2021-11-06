Better than new! One year old beautiful Ellerbe model at Crystal Lakes by DR Horton. Amazing layout offers an open great room, flex room and owner's suite on the first floor. Upstairs has a fantastic loft a Jr suite with private bath, plus three more bedrooms and a hall bath. This home also features a fenced in back yard and side yards. There is a newly installed solar system for energy savings. Plus you also have a two car garage and alarm system. Video tour available upon request. Quick closing available. Open House Saturday 11/6/21 3-5 PM. Sunday 11/7/21 12-2 PM. Special Financing Available: No origination fees, no lender fees, $1,000 lender closing cost credit and a great rate.
5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $390,000
