5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $354,900

Welcome to this Spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 Bath, Center Hall Colonial facing East. Built in 2003, being used by the owners as a vacation home only, it's almost new. First floor features open concept living room, family room, dining and kitchen leading to a newly built deck. 2nd floor features 5 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms including a master suite with large master bathroom and his & her walk-in closets. Close to major highways, shopping malls, supermarkets and A.C. Intl Airport. MUST SEE.