 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $295,500

5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $295,500

5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $295,500

Circa 1882 - 3 Story Farmhouse plus basement - incredible barn and adorable out buildings all nestled on 3.3 acres - English Lane is a quaint tree lined winding lane that is a joy to drive down. Large rooms and plenty of them. The grounds barn and outbuildings remind me of Pennsylvania Dutch country. Watch the tour that was taken prior to tenants leaving. Survey, new well docs, septic permit and cert showing work that has been completed and report showing termite treatment are all in associated docs. Bedroom on main floor could be family room depending on your needs. Feshly painted. NOTE: There is no access to any body of water from this property Zillow has misinformation. Tenants gone.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News