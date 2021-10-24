5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $250,000

*BEING SOLD '"AS IS"* This home is just minutes to Ocean City! This Single Family Beauty has been completely REMODELED and Features: 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths + powder room, Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, SS appliances, Breakfast Nook, Dining Room, Huge Family Room w/ Woodburning Fireplace, Office/Den, All New Laminate Hardwood Flooring, New Carpets laundry room, large side & rear yard with detached garage, newer windows, new SEPTIC system, newer 2-zoned gas heat, central air, newer hot water tank, 158 x 100 large lot size... Great location! (close to Ocean City), Great Property! (ALL REMODELED) Great Price! See you on the Beach!