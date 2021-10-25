 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $249,000

5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $249,000

5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $249,000

Totally Renovated 5 bedroom 2 full baths. Immaculate ,Easy to Show and Ready for New Owners. Low Maintenance inside and outside. First Floor has a Great Open Kitchen /Dining Area. Main Bedroom with Private Bath on the first floor. Two other bedrooms and a storage or exercise room on first floor, too. Stackable Washer & Dryer. 2nd Floor has 2 bedrooms. Great Visibility for an office/professional business. Plenty of parking and nice landscaping. Open House Saturday, Sept 25th 1 to 3.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News