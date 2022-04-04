5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $1,299,000

Nothing standard about this stately custom built home. New Construction in the sought out Harbor Acres! Just recently completed, the 8ft mahogany front door welcomes you into a wide foyer which takes your eyes straight into the living room to the two-story stone fireplace. The owner, who is also the builder, put his upgraded touches throughout the home. All lighting fixtures are luxury brand including the massive chandelier hanging in the first floor foyer and its smaller version hung in second floor sitting room. Cozy up to one of the 6 fireplaces throughout the home. You will find custom live edge counter tops in the first floor powder room and massive basement bar entertainment area. Put your cooking skills to the test in this amazing chef kitchen with high end Miele appliances including a steam oven and built in coffee/espresso bar. All upstair bedrooms are ensuites including the master which has its own washer and dryer, located in one of the substantial walk in closets. You can be the envy of your friends and family with the amount of entertainment space this home offers! From the media room to the outside covered wrap around porch and deck to the basement level large bar lounge, also with radiant floors. If you always dreamed about a pool the approval and plans are already in place! The spacious and radiant heated 4 car garage was carefully planned out for the luxury car enthusiast. It is not a cliche when we say there are too many details to list.