5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $1,125,000

Spectacular Custom Home! One of Harbor Acres finest, 5 Bedroom/5.5 (2) Baths located on Cul de Sac! Prepare to be WOWED the moment you walk through the door to the grand entryway with a sweeping staircase. At first glance, notice the gleaming hardwood floors, wainscoting & crown molding which flows throughout each floor. This home boasts family room with dramatic floor to ceiling stone gas FP & built-in shelving. Family rooms opens to Chef’s Kitchen with center island, granite, dbl oven, newer SS appliances, large walk-in pantry & open to dining area. Sure to be your favorite room, Bright & Cheerful Sunroom, with radiant tile flooring and gas FP. Additional 1st floor rooms include:Office, Formal Living Room,Formal Dining Room,Powder Room & Laundry Room. Take 1 of 2 staircases to the 2nd floor and Exquisite Master Suite which incl: Beautiful spacious closet with center island & lots of shelves~Masterbath with his/her vanity sinks, shower, jacuzzi tub~Sitting area and gas FP. Two additional bedrooms with Ensuite, Jack & Jill style bedroom with shared bath. Full finished basement with media area, bonus/guest bedrooms with full private bath and half bath, billiards, gym and One of a Kind Bar(granite, refrig, dishwasher, mic,ice dispenser)with radiant flooring, gas FP and Great for Entertaining!! Take the party outside to the IG Pool and paver patio with fire pit, shed & generator. Garage doors expanded to fit 2 oversized SUVs,heated & storage area. This home will not disappoint!