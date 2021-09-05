5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $379,000

 Skip to main content
MOVE IN READY!!! Fully Renovated 6 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, Featuring Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Top of the Line Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dining Room, and New Washer and Dryer. Enjoy Sipping Your Morning Coffee on the Large Front Porch, or One of the Outdoor Patios. Endless Possibilities with the Huge Detached Garage. It Has a Half Bathroom and Heat. It Could Easily be Converted for Extra Living Space, Art Studio, Yoga Studio, etc. Everything Has Been Done, Just Bring Your Toothbrush and Move In!!!!

