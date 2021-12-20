Home Situated On A Super “Quiet” Wide Road. Surrounding Grounds Around Home, Are Huge. Buyer Is Currently Renovating home with ALL BRAND NEW WINDOWS, NEW KITCHEN, NEW DOORS, NEW FLOORING, REFINISHING WOOD FLOORS, FULLY NEW FINISHED Basement You may be able to use as a “RENTAL” & make money $$$ or use for a Mother.In.Law suite! Build A Pool With Plenty Of Extra.Grounds To Install An Awesome BBQ Pit, A Custom Playground, or whatever Your Heart Desires. Seller Excepting ALL OFFERS ! You Cannot Go Wrong With This Lovely Blessed Home. Brand New Super Wawa super close. Hamilton Mall minutes away. MORE PHOTOS TO COME !!! Selling As Is.
5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rick Forman is here to show you there are second acts — in discount retailing.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Authorities on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a home on East Jimmie Leeds Road.
Area school districts, police continue investigating TikTok trend threatening gun violence at schools
-
- 3 min to read
What is the TikTok Dec. 17 threat?
Joe Gatto’s baseball journey could lead him to Philadelphia next season.
An Upper Deerfield Township woman was among 11 people indicted Wednesday in an alleged drug ring based in Salem, the state Attorney General’s …
CAMDEN — A former Pleasantville guidance counselor and two local former pharmaceutical sales representatives were among four people sentenced …
VINELAND — Authorities say two people were taken to a hospital after an explosion reduced a city home to rubble.
BRIDGETON — Cumberland County has transferred 33 jail inmates to Hudson County, the latest step in its plan to close the jail.
OCEAN CITY — School officials dismissed Ocean City High School students early Tuesday after receiving a report of a threat of violence.
“I don’t say that with any amount of joy,” Murphy told a group of reporters Friday after speaking in Newark on New Jersey’s supply chain, “but…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE