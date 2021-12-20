5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $299,000

Home Situated On A Super “Quiet” Wide Road. Surrounding Grounds Around Home, Are Huge. Buyer Is Currently Renovating home with ALL BRAND NEW WINDOWS, NEW KITCHEN, NEW DOORS, NEW FLOORING, REFINISHING WOOD FLOORS, FULLY NEW FINISHED Basement You may be able to use as a “RENTAL” & make money $$$ or use for a Mother.In.Law suite! Build A Pool With Plenty Of Extra.Grounds To Install An Awesome BBQ Pit, A Custom Playground, or whatever Your Heart Desires. Seller Excepting ALL OFFERS ! You Cannot Go Wrong With This Lovely Blessed Home. Brand New Super Wawa super close. Hamilton Mall minutes away. MORE PHOTOS TO COME !!! Selling As Is.