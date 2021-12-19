 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by ACUA
5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $274,900

5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $274,900

5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $274,900

LARGE HOME WITH RENTAL UNIT! Imagine yourself as the owner of this unique property. It is a well-maintained, colonial style house boasting 4 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bathrooms, a spacious basement, and a walk-up attic. It also features a rental or mother-in-law cottage to allow for an additional stream of revenue or family to live close by. The ornate wood molding, coffered ceiling, and intricate radiators and doorknobs tie the house together for a welcoming feel. Original hard wood floors flow throughout the house, and the living and dining rooms provide plenty of room for guests. Pair this with a quiet neighborhood and a corner lot, right outside of downtown Egg Harbor City and this becomes a house that would make a great home for anybody.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News