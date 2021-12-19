LARGE HOME WITH RENTAL UNIT! Imagine yourself as the owner of this unique property. It is a well-maintained, colonial style house boasting 4 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bathrooms, a spacious basement, and a walk-up attic. It also features a rental or mother-in-law cottage to allow for an additional stream of revenue or family to live close by. The ornate wood molding, coffered ceiling, and intricate radiators and doorknobs tie the house together for a welcoming feel. Original hard wood floors flow throughout the house, and the living and dining rooms provide plenty of room for guests. Pair this with a quiet neighborhood and a corner lot, right outside of downtown Egg Harbor City and this becomes a house that would make a great home for anybody.
5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $274,900
