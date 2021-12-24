You have to see to appreciate all of the amazing features that this beautiful home has to offer! Perfectly situated on 4.6 Acres along The Wading River this custom home has so much to offer. While I would love to describe it all to you here I really think it is to be truly enjoyed in person. What I will say is this: The Home, The Barn, & The Grounds Are Stunning! Take time to carefully view the photos & videos of the home showing off the Custom Woodwork, Spacious Rooms, Amazing Jersey Stone Fireplace, Rustic Barn, & Guest Quarters Featuring A Wall Of Windows and Oversized Deck Overlooking the Meadows. As you enter the paver stone driveway you are sure to notice that everything you see is upgraded to the highest standards. A home generator & privately owned solar with SRECS convey with the sale. Located just a short drive to The Garden State Parkway, Long Beach Island, Marinas, & More this is a great place to enjoy peace & serenity working from home or having that farm you always wanted. Schedule your personal tour to truly appreciate the details.
5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $1,000,000
