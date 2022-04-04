 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $899,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $899,900

This Fabulous South end Custom Built Charming Brick Family Home is waiting for you! A meticulously kept turnkey close to the beach home features 5 large bedrooms 4 baths with cozy in-law suite and loads of upgrades. Relax on the covered lower deck overlooking the picturesque yard and gardens with tranquil waterfall pond or unwind on the upper fiberglass large deck with loads of privacy. The yard has room for a pool and jacuzzi hot tub. The majestic top ranked Brigantine beach is just a short walk away. The dreams and precious seaside memories to be made here offer Island living at it's best! Furniture included

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News