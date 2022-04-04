5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $899,900

This Fabulous South end Custom Built Charming Brick Family Home is waiting for you! A meticulously kept turnkey close to the beach home features 5 large bedrooms 4 baths with cozy in-law suite and loads of upgrades. Relax on the covered lower deck overlooking the picturesque yard and gardens with tranquil waterfall pond or unwind on the upper fiberglass large deck with loads of privacy. The yard has room for a pool and jacuzzi hot tub. The majestic top ranked Brigantine beach is just a short walk away. The dreams and precious seaside memories to be made here offer Island living at it's best! Furniture included