5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $775,000

Look no further! Here it is! THE HOME AT THE SHORE YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR!! This three story contemporary style home offers so many possibilities. Reverse living with five bedrooms, two full and two half baths. The home was recently updated with a newer kitchen, granite countertops, newer appliances and washer/dryer. BRAND NEW ROOF and BRAND NEW CORETEC FLOORING throughout. The interior has been freshly painted and the five decks power-washed. There is updated lighting and updated bathrooms. New HVAC, newer vinyl fencing, sod and irrigation system. Entertaining is easy with FIVE decks and you'll love the PANORAMIC 360 degree views from the ROOFTOP DECK - ENJOY SUNSETS, WATER VIEWS, and your own place to watch the FIREWORKS!