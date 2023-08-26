September Special Pricing!!!!This OPEN concept home is brand NEW and it's the first time it is being offered to rent for your family vacation. This location is quiet, corner property on an extra wide and spacious street. You are less than a block from the bay where you will not only catch an array of fish, but some breathtaking sunsets as well. A 5 minute walk to the beach, but also close enough to walk to some local shops and restaurants like Yannis, Andres and Soulberri to name a few. Outside features an enclosed outdoor shower, private pool, hot tub and plenty of outdoor seating. Inside you will be impressed by the modern and open feel to this house. This home offers 5 Bedrooms each with there own ensuite. The second floor is where you will find 4 bedrooms. The Bunk Room will be all the talk and place to be for the kids. The 3 additional Bedrooms each have 2 Queen Beds (each with there own bath). Rounding off this floor you will find a Laundry Room and a lounge/family room with its own outdoor balcony. On the third floor you will find the IMPRESSIVE kitchen that is open to the living area and dining area. Talk about entertaining a large family. The 3rd Floor Deck will offer you views of the bay and gorgeous sunsets. Back inside the primary bedroom ensuite will be your own little escape and paradise. With its own private balcony to watch the sunrise or catch a glimpse of the AC Skyline; the only thing missing is ... you. (please note price shown is per/wk) Available 5/28 to 7/9.