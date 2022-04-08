5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $599,900

New on the market-Located on the desirable South End of the Island, this 5 bed/ 2 Bath 1900 sq. ft. home is situated on a private cul-de-sac location. The main living area features a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms, bathroom and a dining room w/ sliders that lead out to a back patio with an over sized fenced in backyard. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms, a laundry room and a bathroom. The 2nd floor has many possibilities due to the large room sizes. New HVAC installed Jan. 2021. Enclosed Outdoor Shower, Irrigation System, a drive through Garage, & on a high & dry location on the Island. Rear yard offers room for a pool. This is the perfect size shore house for family & friends, come sea for yourself! Yearly tenant in place until 08/01/2022. Can only be shown on Wednesdays from 11:30-1:30 & Saturdays & Sundays between 1-3 pm.