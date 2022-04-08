New on the market-Located on the desirable South End of the Island, this 5 bed/ 2 Bath 1900 sq. ft. home is situated on a private cul-de-sac location. The main living area features a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms, bathroom and a dining room w/ sliders that lead out to a back patio with an over sized fenced in backyard. The 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms, a laundry room and a bathroom. The 2nd floor has many possibilities due to the large room sizes. New HVAC installed Jan. 2021. Enclosed Outdoor Shower, Irrigation System, a drive through Garage, & on a high & dry location on the Island. Rear yard offers room for a pool. This is the perfect size shore house for family & friends, come sea for yourself! Yearly tenant in place until 08/01/2022. Can only be shown on Wednesdays from 11:30-1:30 & Saturdays & Sundays between 1-3 pm.
5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — American Airlines will start selling tickets to destinations around the world through Atlantic City International Airpor…
ATLANTIC CITY — From celebrities to civilians, everyone has an opinion about Chris Rock getting slapped by Will Smith during the Academy Award…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man is dead after he crashed his car into a pole early Saturday morning, police said.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — An investigation continues into a fatal two-car collision on Tuckahoe Road on Saturday afternoon.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A couple dozen neighbors came prepared to face off against Mike and Robin Halpern, owners of a small vineyard in Upper …
OCEAN CITY — Through a tangle of phragmites, over a handmade bridge across a drainage stream and a muddy stretch of marsh, lies a deeply rutte…
The dream is over for Atlantic City High School boys basketball coach Gene Allen.
An Ocean City Boardwalk favorite is coming to Citizens Bank Park this season.
Long eclipsed by the Cherry Hill Mall, its larger and flashier cousin 10 minutes west on Route 38, the Moorestown Mall has lost three of its f…
It follows a similar agreement made by Lower Township in July, privatizing the township’s emergency medical services.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE