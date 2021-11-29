5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $595,000

This beautiful home on The Links golf course has room for everyone in the family and boasts relaxing course views! In-laws, older kids, and/or guests will be thrilled with all the privacy and space; this spacious home features 3 family rooms, 2 full kitchens, 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms! Newer or updated: siding, Anderson windows, deck, tile/hardwood floors, and remodeled kitchens. Also features a 2nd floor rear deck with it's own backyard access, and a garage. This beauty is going to go fast!